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Chauncey Gooden Makes Most of Two-Way Role at Colorado
By BVM Sportsdesk,,7 days ago
Colorado’s Chauncey Gooden has turned a limited freshman role into a starting job at guard—and a chance to contribute on defense, too. The second-year Buffalo made an immediate impact against Georgia Tech and is helping anchor a rushing attack coming off its best game of the season. A former defensive lineman who says he loves playing both ways, Gooden is embracing the physical demands while still learning from veteran teammate Leon Bell.