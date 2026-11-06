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Why College Football’s Rockstar Coaches Rarely Last Long-Term
By BVM Sportsdesk,,7 days ago
College football programs keep turning to famous former players and NFL stars to spark excitement, but celebrity hasn’t proved to be a durable substitute for coaching experience. Jason Witten’s promotion to Oklahoma’s interim offensive coordinator is the latest high-profile gamble: He brings star power, but little experience in the role. The broader record—from Deion Sanders at Colorado to Eddie George at Bowling Green—suggests that the initial buzz can fade when sustained results don’t follow.