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The 1929 Durant 6-66 Coupe: A Rare Survivor From the Man Who Founded General Motors
4 days ago
By the time the Durant 6-66 appeared in 1929, the man whose name it carried had already founded General Motors, helped establish Chevrolet and lost control of GM twice. William C. “Billy” Durant was 67 years old and attempting something few businessmen would have considered: building another automobile company to compete with the one he had created.