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The 12 most common classic Aussie-style meals served in Sydney – ranked
By Alice Ellis,6 days ago
We often think of beef pies and chops as iconic Aussie meals – but what if we analysed the menus of pubs around Sydney? What would they show us about the meals that typify contemporary Australian eating? Time Out has done just that – crunching the data from 150 pubs and clubs around Sydney to rank the most commonly served meals, as part of our Price of a Parmi 2026 project. Here they are…