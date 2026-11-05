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The University of Minnesota Crookston Women's Cross Country Set for NSIC Championship
By Kieran Lang, CommunicationsMarketing Assistant,4 days ago
Crookston, Minn. - The Golden Eagles are heading to Sioux Falls, South Dakota this weekend for the NSIC Championship. The Golden Eagles have had a ton of success this season, finishing sixth, 12th, third, and sixth in their four regular season races. Last year at the NSIC Championship, the Golden Eagles finished seventh out of 16 competing teams, their best finish to date.