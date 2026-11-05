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CFL East Final Preview: Alouettes Host Blue Bombers for Grey Cup Spot
By BVM Sportsdesk,,8 days ago
Montreal’s dominant season meets Winnipeg’s unlikely playoff run in Saturday’s East final. The 14-4 Alouettes host the 9-9 Blue Bombers, who need one more win to become the first crossover team to reach the Grey Cup. Montreal’s high-powered offense and home-field advantage make it the favorite, while Winnipeg’s chances could hinge on whether injured quarterback Zach Collaros can play.