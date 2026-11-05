undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Montana Voters Approve I-194, The Montana Plan, To End Corporate And Dark Money Spending in Elections
By Independent Contributor,6 days ago
HELENA — In a historic victory for voters over powerful corporate interests, Montanans have overwhelmingly approved Initiative 194, The Montana Plan, with at least 65% of the vote, affirming a fundamental principle: elections should belong to voters, not corporations or wealthy special interests. The victory caps a remarkable grassroots...