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Alouettes’ Alexander named CFL’s MOP, Philpot wins top Canadian
By Canadian Press via Sportsnet.ca,,5 days ago
Quarterback Davis Alexander and receiver Tyson Philpot of the Montreal Alouettes have swept the CFL's top two individual awards. Alexander was named the league's outstanding player while Philpot captured top Canadian honours. Alexander led the CFL in completion percentage (72.1), touchdowns (35) and 30-plus yard completions (37) while finishing second in passing (5,257 yards). He became just the second Alouettes player to surpass 5,000 yards passing in a season, joining Anthony Calvillo, who is currently Montreal's offensive co-ordinator/quarterbacks coach. Montreal was 13-3 in games Alexander started en route to posting a CFL-best 14-4 regular-season record. Philpot had a historic '26...