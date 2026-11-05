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Katya Peterson Named Executive Director of the Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce
By Independent Contributor,6 days ago
The Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has named Katya Peterson its new Executive Director. Peterson began her new role on Monday, November 2nd. A Montana State University graduate with a B.S. in Marketing and Management, Peterson brings a decade of experience in tourism and small business marketing to the role. She spent eight years with Tempest Technologies, a Montana marketing agency, where she led strategy and campaigns for clients. As project manager for the Southwest Montana tourism region, she worked closely with business owners, chamber directors and tourism district leaders.