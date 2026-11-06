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Chainlink Advances Tokenized Bond Compliance as LINK Price Eyes Recovery
By Mishal Ali,8 days ago
Chainlink has strengthened its institutional adoption efforts through a new compliance framework aligning on-chain bonds with SWIFT standards. The initiative uses Chainlink’s CCIP, ACE, and Data Streams to support cross-chain compliance. Meanwhile, the LINK price maintains a bullish technical structure after defending key support, with traders watching for further recovery.