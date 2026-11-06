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Stellar Leads Tokenized Funds With $291.4M as XLM Price Targets Breakout
By Mishal Ali,8 days ago
Stellar leads tokenized fund growth, strengthening its position in the real-world asset sector. Meanwhile, the XLM price has broken out of a falling wedge pattern, signaling potential bullish momentum. Traders are watching whether continued buying pressure can sustain the breakout and support further price recovery. Stellar Dominates 24-Hour Tokenized Fund...