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Solana Leads Stablecoin Growth With $378.1M Inflows as SOL Price Eyes Recovery
By Mishal Ali,8 days ago
Solana is gaining market attention after recording the strongest stablecoin growth among major blockchain networks over the past 24 hours. According to the RWA Foundation, the network added $378.1 million in stablecoin value, outperforming Hyperliquid by approximately 4.7 times. The development comes as the SOL price attempts to recover from its broader bearish structure. Crypto analyst Alex Marzell believes Solana has broken its macro downtrend, identifying $148 and $250 as potential upside targets if the recovery gains further momentum.