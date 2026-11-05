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Bal Harbour Shops Enters a New Era With a Major Luxury Retail Expansion
By Adrienne Faurote,7 days ago
Bal Harbour Shops is preparing for its next chapter with an expansion that will add approximately 200,000 square feet of retail, dining, and experiential space to the Whitman family–owned destination in Bal Harbour, Florida. Led by fourth-generation owner and CEO Matthew Whitman Lazenby, the project brings more than 30 new boutiques and expanded flagship spaces, with openings unfolding in phases through 2028.