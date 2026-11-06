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Student Report: Archives and History Initiative Signature Workshop
By Fei Xu,9 days ago
Reported by Cliona Eve Marshall, Class of 2030 | Photos by Yu Sun, Class of 2028. The Archives and History Initiative hosted a “Signature Work-Shop” on the 28th of October 2026, pairing 5 in-progress student Signature Work projects with live faculty feedback and an open student audience. This session gave student researchers in the early stages of their work a structured, low-stakes forum to receive feedback on and validate their ideas. Five distinct projects were presented, spanning from Republican-era PRC funerary reform related to the “Zuoqi” tradition, the Salt Economy, human relationships with water in Pakistan, and the oral history of Filipino migrant labour in Brunei. Faculty feedback was candid yet constructive, notably the observation that personal experiences must be converted into historical arguments rather than remaining autobiographical.