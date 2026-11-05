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Hattiesburg Zoo announces dates for 2026 Lights of the Wild
4 days ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is preparing to bring holiday magic back to South Mississippi with the return of its annual Lights of the Wild celebration. The event will run for 12 nights on December 4-6, 11-13 and 18-23, transforming the zoo into a winter wonderland filled with illuminated animal displays, Christmas decorations and festive entertainment.