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Franklinville Board of Education expresses gratitude to Sempolinski for funding
By Barb Drajem-Knight, Freelance Correspondent,5 days ago
At a recent meeting, the Franklinville Central School District and Board of Education expressed sincere appreciation to Assemblyman Joe Sempolinski for securing $30,000 in bullet aid for the district. This funding represents a meaningful investment in Franklinville Central School District and its students. Additional state support helps districts address local...