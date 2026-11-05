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Franklinville FFA members find success at National Convention
By Barb Drajem-Knight, Freelance Correspondent,5 days ago
Franklinville FFA members have wrapped up their National FFA Convention trip. On the way out, the group toured Bloom Hill Farm and Flowers, Hunters Honey Far, and Purdue University. The National FFA Convention and the Environmental & Natural Resources competitions began on Wednesday. The ENR team competed all day on...
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