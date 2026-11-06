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Blue Jackets Recall Two Forwards After Win Against Dallas Stars
By Jason Newland,8 days ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled a pair of Cleveland Monsters after tonight's game against the Dallas Stars. Steven Lorentz, who was acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Kirill Marchenko deal, will be joining the Blue Jackets. In 9 games this season for Cleveland, he has 7 goals and 9 total points. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 218 lbs, he adds more size to an already heavy forward group. Lorentz has played 381 NHL games and has 80 total points.