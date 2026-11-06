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Liberty Tire study supports rubber-modified asphalt production
By Brian Taylor, Senior Editor,8 days ago
Pittsburgh-based Liberty Tire Recycling has released findings from a greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions assessment it says adds evidence to recycled rubber’s benefits for road durability, infrastructure budgets and sustainability. The end-of-life tires (ELTs) processors says the study was conducted by New York-based Boundless Impact Research & Analytics Inc., and...