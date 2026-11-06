undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hardin Valley Community Center moves toward construction
By KnoxTNToday Staff,9 days ago
Plans for the new Hardin Valley Community Center are moving forward, with land preparation for the building now underway. The Knox County facility will be built on a 4.5-acre site at 12734 Hickory Creek Road in Knoxville. The planned 3,800-square-foot community center will provide a dedicated gathering place for residents in the growing Hardin Valley area.
2