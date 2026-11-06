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Worcester nonprofit awarded $87,816 to help small businesses grow
By Charlene Arsenault,9 days ago
A Worcester nonprofit that serves immigrant and refugee communities is receiving nearly $88,000 in state funding to help expand support for small businesses, part of a $4.6 million investment in entrepreneurship and economic development across Massachusetts. The Southeast Asian Coalition of Central Massachusetts (SEACMA) was awarded $87,816 through MassDevelopment’s Small...
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