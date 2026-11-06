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Philadelphia Mayor Condemns Boycott Of Jewish Businesses
9 days ago
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has condemned a planned boycott targeting Jewish-owned and Israeli-owned businesses in the city. The protest, scheduled for Sunday (November 8) near Rittenhouse Square, has drawn criticism from state and local leaders, as well as Jewish advocacy groups. The event, known as the "Boycott Ride," coincides with the eve of the 88th anniversary of Kristallnacht, a night of anti-Jewish violence in Nazi Germany.