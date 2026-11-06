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Trump's massive Arlington triumphal arch approved for construction by federal planning commission
9 days ago
The National Capital Planning Commission on Thursday approved President Donald Trump's proposed triumphal arch in downtown Washington, D.C., allowing construction to move ahead. The federal panel approved construction of the 250-foot-tall structure, which is inspired by Paris' Arc de Triomphe and intended to attract visitors crossing the Memorial Bridge from...