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bet365 bonus code CBSBET365: Get $200 in bonus bets for Jaguars vs. Ravens, NFL Thursday Night Football
By Blake Von Hagen,7 days ago
The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Ravens will host the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football, as the Ravens try to stop a three-game losing streak. SportsLine's experts have three NFL best bets for Thursday's game, including an NFL pick on Jacksonville (-9.5) to cover the spread. The Over/Under for total points scored in Jaguars vs. Ravens is 39.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365: