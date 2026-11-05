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BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 bonus bets for Ravens vs. Jaguars, Thursday Night Football NFL Week 9
By James Holliman,7 days ago
The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if the first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over the first 10 days. The offer available depends on the state you live in. NFL Week 9 kicks off with Jaguars vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football, with Trevor Lawrence and Co. facing a Ravens team down to its third-string quarterback. There's also college football Week 10 action Thursday, plus NBA, NHL and a lot more sports betting options. The Jaguars are favored by 10 points at Baltimore, according to the latest NFL odds at BetMGM. Sign up to wager on Thursday's top games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: