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NFL odds, picks: Bills vs. Vikings, Texans vs. Chargers featured in best Week 9 spread bets
By Chinmay Vaidya,7 days ago
There are no more undefeated teams in the NFL for the 2026 season after the Detroit Lions took down the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8. Minnesota now welcomes a red-hot Buffalo Bills squad to Minneapolis in Week 9 and it'll be a matchup of strength vs. strength. The Bills have the league's top scoring offense at 33.3 points per game while the Vikings are only allowing 13.3 points per game as the league's best scoring defense. Which side will prevail, and how does the SportsLine Projection Model suggest betting the spread in this game and other Week 9 games? Use the latest DraftKings promo code to wager on NFL Week 9 games and get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass: