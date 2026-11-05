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Ravens vs. Jaguars odds: Bhayshul Tuten among top anytime touchdown scorer picks for Thursday Night Football
By Brandon Gustafson,7 days ago
Two AFC teams in very different situations clash on Thursday Night Football to kick off NFL Week 9 with the Jacksonville Jaguars visiting the Baltimore Ravens. Jacksonville is favored by 9.5. The Jags are 5-2 and are fresh off a 42-7 beatdown of Indianapolis, while Baltimore fell 36-10 to Buffalo and lost both starting quarterback Lamar Jackson and top backup Tyler Huntley in the process. With the Jaguars rolling and the Ravens having a major quarterback crisis on their hands, who are the best bets to find the end zone on Thursday? Ahead of Jaguars vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9, we've made two Jaguars vs. Ravens anytime touchdown prop betting picks -- one for each team. Ravens running back Derrick Henry is priced at +120 (risk $100 to win $120) to score a touchdown against the Jaguars. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55: