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Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350: Claim $350 FanCash for Jaguars vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football
By Andy Bryan,7 days ago
The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20. The Jaguars will visit the Ravens on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, with Jacksonville favored by 9.5 points and the total at 39.5. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is priced at -125 (risk $125 to win $100) to record 2+ passing touchdowns. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash: