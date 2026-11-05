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Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $25 bonus for Ravens-Jaguars, Thursday Night Football expert predictions
By Andy Bryan,7 days ago
The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Thursday Night Football features the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET, with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on injured reserve with a thumb injury. Jacksonville to win by more than 9.5 points trades at $0.51 per share on Polymarket, and Derrick Henry rushing for fewer than 70 yards trades at $0.50 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit: