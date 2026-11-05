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Episode #510: Mo Welch
By Sean L. McCarthy,4 days ago
Mo Welch is a stand-up comedian, writer, actress, and cartoonist whose comics have been published in The New Yorker, and also have inspired her new PBS series, The Drawing Room with Mo Welch, where she interviews her famous funny friends while asking them to draw her. As a stand-up, Welch performed multiple times on Conan, and released her 2023 docu-special, Dad Jokes, on VEEPS. She co-directed that special, as well as Beth Stelling’s If You Didn’t Want Me Then for Netflix. Welch’s other credits include writing for the FOX animated series, Krapopolis, and serving as a writer/producer and actress on the Peacock series, The Paper. Welch sat down with me over Zoom during a break in her stand-up tour to talk about her PBS series, the intricacies of visualizing jokes on paper, what she learned from early gigs as a story editor for reality TV, as well as from her personal and professional friendship with Brett Goldstein, and the harsh economics of living and working as a comedian today. There’s a lot to get to, so let’s get to it!