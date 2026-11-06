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In rotation: 11/6/26
By TVD HQ,9 days ago
Syracuse, NY | In today’s digital age, we can’t forget physical media’s importance: In today’s digital age, people consume media and receive information through online outlets like websites, apps and streaming platforms. Digital media may be convenient, but it’ll never capture the true spark of reading a newspaper or looking at photographs displayed in a museum. As I write this article, to my left is a stack of The Daily Orange print editions ordered neatly together. My roommate is currently The D.O.’s presentation director and has kept a copy of every print edition she’s ever worked on. I started writing for The D.O. this year, and seeing my story get published in print evoked something within me that I’d never felt. Getting to hold my work in my hands made me realize the true value of physical media.