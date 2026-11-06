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Alberta Rider Elementary to close in Tigard-Tualatin School District, citing enrollment
By Ray Pitz,8 days ago
The Tigard-Tualatin School District has announced plans to close Alberta Rider Elementary School at the beginning of the 2028-29 school year. “The district is making these changes to address declining enrollment, which have left several school buildings underused,” the district said in a statement released Thursday afternoon, Nov. 5. “By consolidating schools and updating boundaries across the district, TTSD aims to avoid the need for ongoing boundary shifts in individual communities.”