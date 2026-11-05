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FREE Printable Sudoku for Kids (27 Worksheets + 35-Page Book) — KinderSudoku
2 days ago
When you need ten quiet minutes, maybe to get the baby down or help an older child with a tricky lesson, it helps to have something your little ones can do on their own that still makes them think. Picture sudoku fits that spot. KinderSudoku has a big set of free printable sudoku for kids, with animals, fruit, colors, letters and numbers, from a tiny 4×4 grid up to a full 9×9.