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1,200 attend 156th Duluth Chamber dinner
8 days ago
Roughly 1,200 business leaders gathered at the DECC for the 156th annual Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce dinner, celebrating individuals and organizations making a difference in the community. This year's theme, "Celebrating Progress," highlighted innovation, investment, regional impact and local business development. The event also featured remarks from Duluth Mayor Roger Reinert and other local leaders.