undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NieR: Automata Steam Update Introduces Chinese and Korean Language Options
By Soul Kiwami,7 days ago
Square Enix has released a new update for the Steam version of NieR: Automata featuring Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean language options. Despite saying it takes around 366 GB in the Steam launcher, the Steam update for NieR: Automata is actually 107.7 MB. This was caused by an issue where each piece of DLC was allocating 40 GB or so (the full game size) for installation space.