undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pokémon Pokopia ‘Apples to Applin’ Event Begins November 16
By Soul Kiwami,7 days ago
The Pokémon Company has announced that the “Apples to Applin” event for Pokémon Pokopia will be held from November 16 at 5:00 a.m. local time to December 1 at 4:59 a.m. local time. During the Apples to Applin event, Pokémon Pokopia players can collect Syrupy Apples and exchange them for items that can be used to befriend Frapple, Appletun, Dipplin, and Hydrapple.