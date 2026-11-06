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Osmosis Jones Brings UK Garage Energy to REALM Records With “Rockin’ With The Best”
By Press Release,8 days ago
Australia-based UK garage DJ and producer Osmosis Jones brings a fresh dose of club energy to REALM Records, the flagship label of Gorgon City, with his new single “Rockin’ With The Best,” arriving November 6. Built around the swing, rhythm, and infectious groove of UK garage, the track is designed for dancefloors and sound systems on both sides of the globe.