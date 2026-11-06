undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Maite Dedecker Channels Hard Trance and Psytrance on New Single ‘Voice of the Desert’
By Press Release,8 days ago
Belgian techno talent Maite Dedecker is preparing to release her latest single, “Voice of the Desert,” on November 6 via TRBL Music. Blending hard trance and techno with the hypnotic intricacies of psytrance, the track combines intricate melodies, detailed textures, and relentless energy into a powerful dancefloor production.