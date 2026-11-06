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Flosstradamus, 4B, and 4URA Unite Generations of Trap on New Single “THROWIN BOWS”
By Press Release,8 days ago
Trap pioneers Flosstradamus and 4B join forces with rising artist 4URA on “THROWIN BOWS,” a collaboration bringing together three generations of electronic music talent. Combining Flosstradamus’ signature trap sound, 4B’s raw Jersey Club intensity, and 4URA’s melodic sensibilities, the track connects trap’s influential golden era with a fresh perspective. The single arrives November 6 via 4B’s imprint, MACA Records.