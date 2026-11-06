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ABC World News Tonight with David Muir Full Broadcast - Nov. 5, 2026
8 days ago
Elizabeth Schulze reports on the biggest market meltdown in 19 months over fears that the AI data centers won’t be built as quickly as investors thought after democrats sweep midterms; Ian Pannell has details on the wave of bomb threats that targeted at least 26 passenger planes in Europe – forcing emergency landings and fighter jets to escort some planes; Pierre Thomas has the latest on the female postal worker in Des Moines, Iowa, who police say opened fire on her coworkers inside the capitol city’s main post office; and more on tonight’s broadcast of World News Tonight with David Muir.