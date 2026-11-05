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DHI Group Q3 Revenue Flat as ClearanceJobs Growth Offsets Dice Decline
4 days ago
DHI Group Inc. (NYSE: DHX) reported nearly unchanged third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue as continued growth at ClearanceJobs counterbalanced a double-digit decline at Dice. The diverging performance reinforced the company’s reliance on its cleared-talent platform for growth while its commercial technology-recruiting business remained under pressure. Revenue was $32.2 million for...