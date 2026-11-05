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Sharon Playhouse Offers “Alice in Wonderland” as Holiday YouthStage Production
3 days ago
Sharon, CT – The Sharon Playhouse is thrilled to unveil its sixth annual Holiday YouthStage Show—a world premiere production of Alice in Wonderland running December 11–20 in The Bok. This energetic, original adaptation is brought to life by the acclaimed team of Andrus Nichols and Drew Ledbetter, the visionary minds behind 2023’s The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, 2024’s A Christmas Carol, and 2025’s Peter Pan.