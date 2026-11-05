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How to Make a Custom Keepsake Book for the Bride
By ellen,2 days ago
A custom keepsake book gives the bride a lasting collection of photos, stories and kind words from the people closest to her. It can be polished and elegant or playful and full of inside jokes, depending on her personality. Start several weeks before the celebration so contributors have time to send materials. A small album with 20 to 30 pages is usually enough for meaningful notes without making the project hard to finish.