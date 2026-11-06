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KBHR & Big Bear News: Unofficial Election Results Update
By KBHR NEWS,9 days ago
BIG BEAR NEWS – BIG BEAR VALLEY — As local voters await the next wave of reporting from the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters, the latest unofficial results from the November 3, 2026 General Election provide a clear snapshot of where local leadership races and community contests currently stand. With voter turnout sitting at 34.0% across 2,066 fully reporting precincts, several tightly contested races are taking shape across the mountain communities.