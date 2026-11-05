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Orange City appoints Teresa Sperzel as utility services director
5 days ago
Orange City has appointed Teresa Sperzel as its utility services director, overseeing water and wastewater operations, infrastructure maintenance and capital improvement projects. The city announced the appointment Tuesday, citing Sperzel's more than 26 years of experience in water and wastewater infrastructure management. Sperzel will work with utility staff and other...