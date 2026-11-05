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FOLLOWING 15.6% INCREASE IN ATTENDANCE IN 2025, SPARTAN TRIFECTA WEEKEND RETURNS TO SLO CAL NOV 7-8
4 days ago
FOLLOWING A 15.6% INCREASE IN ATTENDANCE IN 2025, SPARTAN TRIFECTA WEEKEND RETURNS TO SLO CAL NOVEMBER 7-8, 2026. Supporting destination partners Visit Atascadero and Visit San Luis Obispo join Visit SLO CAL. in welcoming racers and spectators to Historic Santa Margarita Ranch. San Luis Obispo County, California, November 5, 2026...