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Raman Set to Take Office as Los Angeles Faces Both Promise and Peril
By HSJC Newsroom,8 days ago
Los Angeles, long associated with the cautious, incremental politics that defined its postwar growth, now turns a page toward something far more unfamiliar: the leadership of a democratic socialist. Mayor Karen Bass, once a political ally of her challenger, has been defeated in her bid for a second term by Councilmember Nithya Raman, who will take the oath of office as the city’s next mayor.