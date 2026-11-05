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TISD's Christiane Irvin Receives Recognition Award
By Shane Darby,7 days ago
Texarkana ISD's Christiane Irvin Receives Region 8 Recognition Award at Texas Assessment Conference. Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) proudly announces that Christiane Irvin, Coordinator of Accountability and Assessment, has been named the Region 8 Recognition Award recipient by the Texas Statewide Network of Assessment Professionals (TSNAP). Irvin was recognized during the Texas Assessment Conference Luncheon for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and service to students and educators.
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