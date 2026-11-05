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2026/27 Topps Flagship Premier League Review: Checklist, Autographs, Parallels And Value
By Craig Klinski,4 days ago
2026/27 Topps Flagship Premier League brings a 300-card base set, an extensive selection of rookies, and one of the deepest autograph checklists in recent Premier League collecting history. The Hobby box is particularly interesting. For an original US release price of $159.99, collectors receive three autograph or memorabilia hits, including...