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Texarkana College Celebrates Nursing Milestone and Student Success
By Shane Darby,7 days ago
Vocational Nursing Program marks 70 years as college serves more than 10,000 students across credit and noncredit programs. For 70 years, Texarkana College’s Vocational Nursing Program has prepared students to enter the nursing profession. Established in 1956, the program marks its 70th anniversary in 2026, celebrating a longstanding commitment to nursing education and the region’s health care workforce.